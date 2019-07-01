RSS activist murder: Supreme Court rejects PFI member’s plea against framing of charges

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member challenging framing of charges against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist in Bengaluru in 2016.
A Bench comprising justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi dismissed the petition of Asim Shariff who had challenged the framing of charges against him for the offence of murder and terror activities.
RSS activist Rudresh was hacked to death in the Shivaji Nagar area of Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the matter. Besides Mr. Shariff, some other people are also chargesheeted in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor