RSS actively supporting community during COVID-19, says Australian envoy

Barry O’Farell meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farell met the chief Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday and said the organisation has been actively supporting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: RSS is a mass movement, part of Indian ‘mosaic’: German envoy Walter Lindner

“The @RSSorg has been actively supporting the community during COVID19. I met with Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared the relief measures the organisation has adopted across India during these challenging times,” Mr. O’Farrell tweeted.

He also tweeted pictures of the meeting which took place at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

Last year, a meeting was held between Mr. Bhagwat and German ambassador Walter J Lindner. The RSS keeps having such meetings in keeping with its outreach initiatives.