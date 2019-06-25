RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm as mark of respect to Saini

In a departure from practice, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today only for a part of the day as mark of respect to departed sitting member of the House.

Sitting Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini died on Monday.

In the past, proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day whenever a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha passed away.

But as the debate on the Motion of the Thanks to the President’s Address has to be concluded by the end of the day so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could reply to it on Wednesday before embarking on his foreign visit, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of Rajasthan BJP state president and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Saini on Monday.

Reading out an obituary reference, he said that an advocate by profession, Saini fought for labour rights. He began his Rajya Sabha stint in April 2018 and was its member till his passing away on Monday.

“He suddenly developed some health problem and was admitted to AIIMS on Monday,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that Saini was suffering from leukaemia.

“In passing away of Shri Madan Lal Saini, the country has lost an able parliamentarian, a veteran trade unionist and a dedicated social worker,” he said.

Members thereafter stood up in silence as a mark of respect to the departed.

Mr. Naidu said the discussion on the Motion of Thanks has to be concluded by Tuesday evening even if the House needs to sit late.

As a mark of respect to the deceased sitting member, proceedings stand adjourned till 2 PM, he added.