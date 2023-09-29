ADVERTISEMENT

RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women‘s reservation Bill; to be placed before President for her assent

September 29, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The women‘s reservation Bill seeks to give 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies

PTI

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar signed the women’s reservation Bill. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 28 signed the women's reservation Bill as passed by Parliament before it is presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month.

The Bill, which seeks to give 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.

"Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has signed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 as passed by the Houses of Parliament, for being presented to Hon'ble President of India for her assent to the Bill under Article 111 of the Constitution of India," the Vice President Secretariat said in a post on X.

It also shared a picture of Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal receiving the signed copy of the Bill from Mr. Dhankhar.

