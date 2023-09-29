HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women‘s reservation Bill; to be placed before President for her assent

The women‘s reservation Bill seeks to give 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies

September 29, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar signed the women’s reservation Bill. File

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar signed the women’s reservation Bill. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 28 signed the women's reservation Bill as passed by Parliament before it is presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

ALSO READ
Women Reservation Bill: In 20 States & UTs less than 10% MLAs are female | Data

The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month.

The Bill, which seeks to give 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.

"Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has signed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 as passed by the Houses of Parliament, for being presented to Hon'ble President of India for her assent to the Bill under Article 111 of the Constitution of India," the Vice President Secretariat said in a post on X.

It also shared a picture of Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal receiving the signed copy of the Bill from Mr. Dhankhar.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.