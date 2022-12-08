Rajya Sabha Chairman asks members to suggest ways to showcase India’s culture via G-20 platform

December 08, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The world expects the event to be a unique experience in the land of culture and civilisation, says Dhankar

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urged the members of the House to share their inputs on ways to showcase India’s culture through the G-20 platform.

“I can add from my side that G-20 is going to be a very important occasion. During my two visits abroad, I found in the people an air of expectation. They expect, and rightly so, that in the land of culture and civilisation, the event will be unique and an occasion for them to feast on our cultural wealth and that is both a challenge and an opportunity for us,” said Mr. Dhankhar.

“Input to me is that everyone is concerned to make available and showcase India in the most authentic fashion. I call upon all the Members to give their own inputs also to the Chair and I will act as a platform to catalyse their constructive ideas and imaginative inputs are also put into practice. This may be done within a fortnight,” he said.

The Chairman announced he would pass on the recommendations to the Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, who would “bring about convergence of various departments to consider the inputs so that world comes to know about our cultural power, our cultural wealth and what India has to offer to the world”. Mr. Goyal complemented the Chair for the initiative.

Earlier, responding to a query, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said that delegates were being taken to various places, where the country’s achievements in the field of science and technology were being showcased and its ancient heritage was also part of every such programme.

