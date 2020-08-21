Bypoll for U.P. Rajya Sabha seat to be held on September 11

It fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced that the bypoll to fill the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant upon the death of Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh will be held on September 11.

Voting and counting for the seat from Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 11, according to the schedule released by the EC.

Mr. Singh passed away on August 1 in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment. His Rajya Sabha term was till July 7, 2022.

The EC said in a statement that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary had been directed to appoint a senior officer to make sure that instructions related to COVID-19 are followed during the bypoll process.