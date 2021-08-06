RS adjourned twice as Opposition protests continue

Harivansh said that nine notices had been received for suspension of rules under Rule 267 on two subjects, farmers agitation and the Pegasus issue.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice on Friday owing to protests by the Opposition parties on various issues, including Pegasus.

As proceedings began, Deputy Chairman Harivansh congratulated wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

After the papers and statements were laid on the table of the House, Zero Hour was to be taken up when Congress leader Anand Sharma said Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat was not in the House when his statement was listed in the business.

“...there was a Statement by Minister, at serial No. 3, by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. You called the name, but, the Minister is not here. When 21 Ministers’ statements can be laid by one Minister...I want to know, because this is disrespect to the House, whether specific permission was taken and granted. If not, why is the Minister absent, when the papers are listed against his name?,” said Mr. Sharma.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal responded: “I certainly respect what hon. Anand Sharma ji has said. We will make enquiries and I will get back to you.”

Ahead of Zero Hour, Mr. Harivansh said that nine notices had been received for suspension of rules under Rule 267 on two subjects, farmers agitation and the Pegasus issue.

“I want to inform the members that the hon. Chairman has already admitted notices for Calling Attention and Short Duration Discussion on different subjects, including the farmers’ agitation. I will request the Leader of the Opposition, leaders of parties, the Leader of the House and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to sit together to finalise the dates on which discussion on these important matters could be taken up in the House,” he stated.

Several Opposition members then gathered in the well of the House, shouting slogans.

Amid the din, Zero Hour continued for some time before the House was adjourned till noon. Post-lunch also, due to protests, the proceedings were adjourned for the day.