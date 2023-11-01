R.R. Swain takes over as 17th DGP of Jammu and Kashmir

November 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

IPS officer R.R. Swain on October 31 took over as 17th Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir at a function held at the police headquarters in Srinagar and replaced Dilbag Singh.

An official said Mr. Swain was received by senior officers and was presented with a guard of honour. Top officials attended the ceremony.

A 1991 batch IPS officer Mr. Swain also serves as Special DG CID and the Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir since June 2020.

Mr. Swain chaired a meeting of senior officers and was briefed about the working and functioning of different wings within the department, officials said.

The outgoing DGP, Mr. Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) from 1987, took over the top position in 2018, just a year ahead of the Centre’s plans to end J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019. The policing post-August 5, 2019 resulted in a dip in street protests. No civilian has died during any violent protest in Kashmir in the past four years.