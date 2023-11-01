HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R.R. Swain takes over as 17th DGP of Jammu and Kashmir

November 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Outgoing Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh welcomes IPS Officer R.R. Swain (seated) as he takes over as the 17th DGP of J&K, in Srinagar on October 31, 2023. Photo: X/@JmuKmrPolice via ANI

Outgoing Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh welcomes IPS Officer R.R. Swain (seated) as he takes over as the 17th DGP of J&K, in Srinagar on October 31, 2023. Photo: X/@JmuKmrPolice via ANI

IPS officer R.R. Swain on October 31 took over as 17th Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir at a function held at the police headquarters in Srinagar and replaced Dilbag Singh.

An official said Mr. Swain was received by senior officers and was presented with a guard of honour. Top officials attended the ceremony. 

A 1991 batch IPS officer Mr. Swain also serves as Special DG CID and the Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir since June 2020. 

Mr. Swain chaired a meeting of senior officers and was briefed about the working and functioning of different wings within the department, officials said.

The outgoing DGP, Mr. Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) from 1987, took over the top position in 2018, just a year ahead of the Centre’s plans to end J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019. The policing post-August 5, 2019 resulted in a dip in street protests. No civilian has died during any violent protest in Kashmir in the past four years. 

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.