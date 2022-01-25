RPN Singh resigns from Congress, all set to join BJP

The former Union Minister and leader from Uttar Pradesh also dropped any reference to the Congress in his Twitter bio

Former Union Minister and Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, RPN Singh, is all set to join the BJP as he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh had also dropped any reference to the Congress in his Twitter bio.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," tweeted Mr. Singh along with his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Thanking Ms. Gandhi for the opportunity to serve the party and the nation, Mr. Singh tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress.

In an embarrassment to the Congress, Mr. Singh’s resignation comes a day after he was named one of the 30 star campaigners of the party for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election.

Mr. Singh, once identified as part of Congress' young leaders who were close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, now joins the league of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada.