National

RPN Singh resigns from Congress, all set to join BJP

Former Union Minister R P N Singh at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, on January 25, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Union Minister and Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, RPN Singh, is all set to join the BJP as he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh had also dropped any reference to the Congress in his Twitter bio.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," tweeted Mr. Singh along with his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Thanking Ms. Gandhi for the opportunity to serve the party and the nation, Mr. Singh tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress.

In an embarrassment to the Congress, Mr. Singh’s resignation comes a day after he was named one of the 30 star campaigners of the party for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election.

Mr. Singh, once identified as part of Congress' young leaders who were close to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, now joins the league of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Indian National Congress
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 3:17:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rpn-singh-resigns-from-congress-all-set-to-join-bjp/article38323169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY