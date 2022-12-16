RPF told not to deploy excessive manpower at railway stations during dignitary visits

December 16, 2022 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been instructed not to deploy excessive manpower during the visit of dignitaries at railway stations as it might hinder the hassle-free movement of passengers.

According to railway sources, RPF Director-General Sanjay Chander has directed Principal Chief Security Commissioners of all zones across Indian Railways that excessive deployment of manpower should not be done at stations and other units where the visiting dignitaries may be boarding/de-boarding or visiting in the course of their inspections/visits. “Blatant display of manpower should be avoided and the personnel may not be unnecessarily withdrawn from the duty points and pre-assigned tasks,” he said.

(The RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting railway passengers, passenger area and railway property. It is the only armed force of the Union of India which has the power to arrest, investigate and prosecute criminals. The force that comes under the Ministry of Railways has a strength of about 65,000 personnel in various ranks.)

In the advisory issued on protocol during the visit of Director-General, RPF, and other senior officers to zones/divisions/units, Mr. Chander said bouquets and mementos should not be presented by senior RPF officers as it was a sheer waste of government revenue. At railway stations/workshops, the deployment of RPF should not hinder the movement of bona fide passengers/employees during the movement of such dignitaries.

The personnel deployed for bandobust/maintaining order must not physically push, restrain or remove the passengers or other members of the public during the movement of senior officials in the platform or railway station area.

“The officers/staff at concerned divisions/beats will continue to man and be attentive at their respective duty points allotted to them. Wastage of manpower with regard to protocol duties at airports should also be avoided. The Liaison Officer in respect of concerned airports that have been issued Arrival/Departure Security Hold Area passes may only be deputed for necessary action in coordination with the concerned Central Industrial Security Force and airport authorities.”

Mr. Chander said extravagant and elaborate arrangements regarding eatables, dry fruits, sweets etc. should be avoided by the controlling officers where official inspections are carried out. “No collections or pooling of money from officers and staff should be resorted to for making any arrangements pertaining to official visits/inspections,” he said.