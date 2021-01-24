RPF rescue five minor children in Guwahati

One minor girl and four boys were rescued in the Guwahati Railway station on Friday

Five minor children have been rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Guwahati Railway station, an official said.

Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman Subhanan Chanda said in a press release on Saturday that a woman RPF constable during duty at Guwahati Railway station on Friday morning noticed a lone minor girl entering the station through the main gate in a distressed condition.

On enquiry, she disclosed her name and informed that she fled from her home at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi in search of employment without any intimation to her parents or relatives.

The rescued minor girl was brought to the RPF post for further action. One Aadhaar card, one school identity card, some used clothes, one smartphone, two bank passbooks and ₹1,430 in cash were found in her bag.

RPF Guwahati immediately informed her brother about the rescue and the rescued minor girl was handed over to Railway ChildLine Guwahati.

In another incident, also on the same day, an RPF team while conducting checking against human trafficking at Guwahati Railway station noticed four minor boys roaming on Platform no-7 of Guwahati Railway Station in a distressed condition.

The boys said they had run away from their home to Guwahati by train without any intimation to their parents to search for work. Three of the minors are from Begusarai and another from the Samastipur district of Bihar.

The boys were brought to RPF post and handed over to Railway Childline Guwahati.