RPF personnel injured in J&K militant attack dies

On April 23, terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora from close range.

Security personnel art an encounter site in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

An assistant sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who was injured in an attack by militants, died at a hospital here on Saturday, April 23, 2022, officials said.

Militants had opened fire on two RPF personnel at Kakpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, April 23, 2022, killing head constable Surinder Kumar then.

ASI Devraj succumbed to injuries at the SMHS hospital on Saturday morning, the officials said.