Royal Navy to send officer at Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre: UK envoy

India is emerging as a key partner of the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region, and as part of London's evolving strategy, the Royal Navy will send a representative to the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre which tracks maritime movement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a senior British diplomat said here on Friday.

Interacting with representatives of the media, High Commissioner of UK Sir Dominic Asquith said the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will operate in the Indian Ocean region on her maiden voyage adding, that London will be sending a liaison officer to the Information Fusion Centre of the Navy located in Gurgaon, near Delhi. He however did not specify a timeline for the arrival of the official.

The Information Fusion Centre of the Navy has emerged as a key nodal centre for tracking and managing the Indian Ocean Region which assists the littoral states in dealing with crises and relief work.

The Hindu reported earlier that India had thrown open the Information Fusion Centre for friendly countries and UK is one of the latest to accept the offer. Other major powers too have shown interest to send representatives to this initiative. Earlier this week, HMS Defender, a Royal Navy Destroyer visited Goa. Both sides are expected to increase interaction in the defence and security arena.

Later this month, a Homeland Security Trade Mission led by Director of the UK's Defence and Security Organisation will visit India which will be followed by talks at the Defence Equipment Sub Group of both sides, the envoy said.