Row over regressive question in CBSE English paper

Passage blames ‘feminist revolt’ for teenage indiscipline

When Anita (name changed) read the English question paper of her Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination on Friday, she was shocked by the contents of the passage selected for a reading comprehension exercise.

“What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parents authority over the children… In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline,” read the conclusion of the passage, which appeared to blame indiscipline among teenagers on a “feminist revolt”. In contrast, it described a past era when a husband was “master in his own house”, his wife “gave him formal obedience” and “children and servants were in this way taught to know their place”.

“I cannot believe such a regressive and inappropriate passage was given to us. It’s very disappointing that the CBSE board could do this in a national-level examination in 2021,” said Anita, a student of a wellknown Chennai school.

Many of her offended classmates selected what they felt was the most appropriate response to a question beneath the passage, characterising the writer as “a male chauvinist pig”. Other options however, included that the writer “takes a light-hearted approach to life” or “has his family’s welfare at heart”.

The Board did not respond to The Hindu’s queries about the passage, with Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj only saying that he would have to examine the paper.

As news of the offensive passage became public, politicians joined students in their outrage on Saturday.

“Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel?” said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet. “Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?” she added, tagging the Board and the Prime Minister.

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani wrote to CBSE Chairperson Manoj Ahuja urging him to recall the paper and debrief it with students.

“Having such passages in a question paper would only normalise such regressive, misogynistic thought,” she wrote, urging that a sensitisation session be held in every Class 10 CBSE classroom “to debrief why such regressive ideas must find no place in the 21st century.”