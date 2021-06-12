Digvijaya’s comments on Article 370 trigger a row

A row erupted on Saturday over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s purported comments in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a “relook” at Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir’s lost statehood if it returns to power, with the BJP accusing him of speaking “the language of Pakistan” and spewing venom against India.

Mr. Singh’s remarks to a person, who the BJP said was a journalist of Pakistani origin, were seized by its leaders to unleash a torrent of criticism against the opposition party and demand statements from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

“The decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is extremely, I would say, sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a relook on the issue,” Mr. Singh said, according to excerpts of the Clubhouse conversation available on social media.

He was responding to a question about the “way forward” on the issue “once the Modi government is gone”.

“It was the Congress which committed the sin of imposing Article 370 in Kashmir…Congress speaks the language of Pakistan,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.