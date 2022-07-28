Row over Cong. leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks on President Murmu

The Parliament witness heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress over the alleged remarks against President Murmu by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was briefly adjourned after the treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his “sexist insult” of the President Droupadi Murmu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was facing protests in the Parliament over price rise and inflation, accused the Congress of "demeaning" President Droupadi Murmu and demanded its apology after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called her "rashtrapatni".

The President is called "rashtrapati" in Hindi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said Mr. Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Mr. Murmu and her office and is against India's values.

“The Congress should apologise to the President and the country,” she told reporters.

"A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress," she told reporters.

Mr. Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.

Mr. Irani alleged that the Congress has been targeting her "maliciously" ever since the BJP-led NDA named Murmu its presidential candidate, and said she was called a "puppet" and a "symbol of evil" by its leaders.

The attacks do not seem to stop even after her election to the highest constitutional office of the country, the BJP leader said.

Mr. Chowdhury's comment is also demeaning to the rich tribal legacy she represents and to the poor who rise through hard work.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu allowed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a submission on Mr. Chowdhury’s remarks.

After Ms. Sitharaman sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury’s remarks, women MPs from the treasury benches also joined her in raising the issue.

Slip of the tongue: Adhir

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’ was a “slip of the tongue”, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a “mountain out of a molehill” over the issue.

The BJP has accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Murmu and demanded an apology.

“One time I made an error... It was a slip of the tongue. What should I do? I said it and realised I uttered a wrong word. I even looked for mediapersons who I had said this to, to request them to not focus on it. However, I couldn’t find them.

“Some ruling party members are deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is very unfortunate,” the Congress leader told reporters.