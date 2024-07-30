The issue of a caste census reverberated both inside and outside Parliament on July 30 with the ruling BJP questioning the Congress’ credentials on providing reservation to OBCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Sabha witnessed a spat between the ruling BJP and Opposition INDIA bloc over a remark by BJP MP Anurag Thakur with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claiming that he had been insulted.

Follow LIVE updates from Parliament Monsoon Session on July 30, 2024

Mr. Gandhi said that though he had been insulted, the INDIA bloc would ensure that the caste census is conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hamirpur MP’s remarks led to an uproar among Opposition MPs with many members trooping into the Well of the House demanding an apology. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, expunged the BJP MP’s remarks.

Mr. Gandhi also said that he does not want an apology from Mr. Thakur for his remark as his only focus like Arjun in Mahabharat was on the caste census. “Whoever raises issues of the Dalits and backwards, has to face abuses... I don’t want any apology,” he said.

Mr. Thakur continued his speech by saying that the definition of OBCs for Congress is “Only Brother-in-law commission” and not Other Backward Classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also protested, asking: “How can you ask anybody’s caste?”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also waded into the issue. “Economic, social and caste census is the demand of 80% of people in this country. Will 80% of country’s people be now be abused in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on this,” she posted on X.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda questioned as to how many OBCs were there in the working committee of Congress. “How many OBCs are there on the board of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation? How many SCs, STs and OBCs were there in the National Advisory Committee of Congress?”

“Just saying that you support backward classes isn’t enough,” Mr. Nadda said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.