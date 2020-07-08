Round-the-clock security for Ambedkar’s house

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it would be providing round-the-clock police protection to Rajgruha, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s residence in Dadar, after miscreants vandalised the property on Tuesday evening.

Based on CCTV footage, the police detained a suspect on Wednesday for allegedly entering the premises of the two-storey heritage bungalow in Hindu Colony, smashing potted plants and throwing stones at windows before fleeing.

“We have decided to increase security. We will ensure that such incidents are never repeated,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said after a State Cabinet meeting. Police had stepped up security around the building in the morning as several politicians and Ministers, including Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, visited Rajgruha.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government will not tolerate the “desecration of a pilgrimage centre like Rajgruha”. “The incident is shocking. This building is important not only to Ambedkarites but also to all citizens. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has kept his treasure of books in this house. Anyone insulting this building will not be tolerated. I have instructed the police to take strong action,” he said.

Prakash Ambedkar, Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader, appealed for peace. “I appeal to all to maintain peace and not gather outside Rajgruha. This is a place of respect for all of us,” he said.

Earlier, the Matunga police filed an FIR against an unidentified person based on a complaint by Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson, Bhimrao Yashwant Rao Ambedkar.