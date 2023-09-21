Rough track ahead for Indian Railways as safety failures go uninvestigated

September 21, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Safety measures include enforcing instructions to follow protocol for any alteration works involving changes in existing system

The Ministry of Railways has expressed “serious concern” over the increasing number of spring and brake failures detected in running trains, including Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes.

According to railway sources, though the Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS), an automated system installed along the track, detected wheel or bearing failures and generated alerts, mechanical staff maintained that nothing was found wrong in their inspection reports.

In an advisory to Zonal Railways, the Railway Board said an analysis of failure reports generated by OMRS had revealed that the maintenance staff who inspected the train at the destination point found no fault in the rake.

Even in brake binding (where the brakes applied do not reverse to original position) detected by the automated system, the mechanical staff reported that no defect was found. OMRS installed on either side of the track detects faults in passenger carrying trains and goods wagons, the sources said.

“While analysing failure reports of high OMRS alert value (> 350KN) of coaches it is seen that some of the Railways report “no defect found”. Similarly, in brake binding cases also, remarks of “nothing found wrong” is frequently observed. All coaching depots should be advised to do a proper and extensive investigation of high OMRS alert and brake binding cases,” the advisory said.

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers of all Zonal Railways were directed to follow a Standard Operating Procedure by filling in a proforma issued by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), railway’s research arm, while dealing with defects identified by OMRS at primary and secondary maintenance depots.

Automatic identification

Three years ago, the railways announced adoption of automation and instrumentation in its maintenance practices for detecting defects/deficiencies in rolling assets. The objective was to achieve machine assisted automatic identification of defects in the rolling stock, well before any catastrophic failure.

“This will lead to a paradigm shift in maintenance practices of rolling stock of Indian Railways from ‘Time Based Maintenance’ to ‘Condition Based Predictive Maintenance’ with a view to enhance reliability and availability along with improved safety of the rolling stock during run,” the railways said in a statement.

The railways that OMRS was a way-side inspection system consisting of Acoustic Bearing Detector (ABD) or Rail Bearing Acoustic Monitor (RailBAM) and Wheel Impact Load Detector (WILD)/Wheel Condition Monitor (WCM) to detect the faults in the bearings and wheels of rolling asset.

“OMRS monitors the health of each rolling stock (coach) of the train in order to identify defective bearings and wheels. Defect report generation and alert communications takes place in real time for taking corrective action accordingly,” the railways said while introducing OMRS.

