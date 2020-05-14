Rotational transfers of CPWD officers suspended

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has suspended the rotational transfers of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Group A, B and C category officers till April 30, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Monday, the Ministry said transfers would be allowed in certain conditions, including administrative reasons such as the need to fill vacancies due to retirement, promotion etc on compassionate grounds; and any other reason with the Ministry’s specific approval.