Room in Parliament House: NCP means NCP Sharadchandra Pawar group, LS Secretariat clarifies

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a correction allotting a room in the Parliament House complex to the NCP Sharadchandra Pawar group, and not to the NCP (Ajit Pawar group). The Sharadchandra Pawar group has eight Lok Sabha MPs and the NCP (AP) has one Lok Sabha MP.

In an office memorandum (OM) issued on September 12 (a copy of which is with The Hindu), the Estate and Heritage Management branch of the Lok Sabha stated, “In partial modification to the OM dated September 11, regarding allotment of office accommodation to Parliamentary Parties in Parliament House Complex, the existing entries at S No.7 of the said OM is revised as under – NCP revised party name – Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar.”

The subject of the office memorandum stated - ‘Corrigendum to the OM... regarding allotment of office accommodation to Parliamentary Parties in Parliament House Complex during 18th Lok Sabha.’

The order of the Lok Sabha secretariat issued on September 11 had led to a controversy as the NCP SP group has more MPs than the NCP. That order had allotted offices to 11 small parties including Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (U), Telgu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Shinde Shiv Sena group.

“What more do we need to know to establish that there is confusion? The Lok Sabha secretariat had to issue a corrigendum that they meant NCP SP, when they wrote only NCP. The confusion caused is obvious because Sharad Pawar has been the founder and president of the Nationalist Congress Party. It has been unconstitutionally stolen from us,” Supriya Sule said.

“The Lok Sabha Secretariat corrigendum is yet another example of the confusion caused in the minds of the people. Sharad Pawar is the founder and president of the party, and yet the party symbol and name are being allowed to be used by defectors, to unfairly give them the benefit of his goodwill by creating confusion. We are fighting in the Supreme Court against this planned injustice and unfairness. This is unconstitutional,” Ms. Sule told The Hindu.

“This is a standard procedure. The party with the maximum number of MPs get the office. Accordingly, NCP SP will get the office,” Praful Patel told The Hindu.

“All the political parties are issued office space on the basis of the number of MPs. We had given an application to the Secretariat, written by Praful Patel, a month and a half ago, for the allotment of an office chamber,” Brijmohan Srivastava, NCP spokesperson, said.

