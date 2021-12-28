Roll out flex fuel vehicles in six months: Gadkari

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday asked automobile manufacturers to manufacture flex fuel vehicles complying with BS-6 norms within six months.

“In order to substitute India’s import of petroleum as a fuel and to provide direct benefits to our farmers, we have now advised the automobile manufacturers in India to start manufacturing flex fuel vehicles (FFV) and flex fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEV) complying with BS-6 norms in a time-bound manner within a period of six months,” he said in a series of tweets. He said that the move was in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and government’s policy on promoting ethanol as a transport fuel.

Flex fuel vehicles are capable of running on a combination of 100% petrol or 100% bio-ethanol and their blends, along with strong hybrid electric technology.

and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and help India comply with its commitment at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by a billion tonnes by 2030.