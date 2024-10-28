GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Roll back approval to import used medical devices, med-tech industry urges PM

The group said the move puts at risk patient safety and undermines the domestic med-tech sector. It said that refurbished machines are not subject to stringent quality checks applicable to new devices.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Questioning the policy allowing the import of refurbished and pre-owned medical devices into the country, the Association of Indian Medical Devices, the Manufacturers of Imaging, Therapy and Radiology Devices Association, the Association of Diagnostic Manufacturers of India, and key stakeholders from the med-tech industry have appealed to the Prime Minister and the Health Ministry to take back the approval. The group said that the nod poses a significant threat to India’s self-reliance in medical device manufacturing.

The opposition comes after office memorandums allowing the import of used medical devices were issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the Directorate General of Health Services, and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Explained | What is the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023? 

“This development seems like a major setback for domestic manufacturing capabilities and India’s push toward self-sufficiency. Additionally, concerns have been raised about potential risks to patient safety, as refurbished devices may not meet the rigorous quality standards of newly manufactured equipment, further intensifying the issue,’’ said a release issued by the group.

They added that the memorandum significantly undermines the domestic med-tech sector, which has experienced significant growth and investment in recent years under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Despite India’s ability to manufacture high-quality medical devices, allowing refurbished imports jeopardizes the hard-won progress made in the domestic sector. By favouring imported refurbished and used medical devices, this policy undermines the innovation and investments of Indian entrepreneurs, hindering the growth of a strong and competitive MedTech industry in India,’’ said the release.

Domestic medical device manufacturers question Centre’s ‘Make in India’ policy

It added that there are serious concerns about safety outcomes and the quality of patient care, as refurbished devices may not adhere to the stringent safety protocols required for new devices. This could potentially compromise patient well-being and diminish healthcare delivery. The reliance on refurbished imports not only threatens the industry but causes trauma to startups and MSMEs, leading to the potential shutdown of manufacturing units, it said.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:20 pm IST

