‘Role of supervisory officers missing in report on Gurugram heist’

Court directs agency to file revised report on February 18

The District and Sessions Court here observed that the status report filed by the Special Task Force in the multicrore theft case is silent on the role of the police officers supervising the earlier investigation. The case was initially probed by the Gurugram police.

The remarks were made by Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh during the hearing of the case on Monday.

The court said the perusal of the status report filed by the investigating agency revealed that the role of officers associated with the investigation was examined, but there was “complete silence” on the role of police officers supervising the case.

Despite warning

Coming down heavily on the investigating agency, the court further said that “this is so despite the fact that this court in its previous order has deprecated the approach of investigating agency, being inert, soft and of lurking suspicion, when it comes to the examination of the roles of the police officers in covering up the multicrore heist”.

The court also pointed out that the “source of money” as well as the “purpose for which it was stored” were not traced and directed the agency to file a revised status report on February 18 with a warning that a “further failure to do so shall be viewed seriously”.

At least 10 people, including two doctors, have so far been arrested in the case pertaining to theft of ₹30 crore from the office of a private firm in Sector-84 in August last year. IPS Dheeraj Setia is accused of illegal gratification in the case in return for the cover-up. Mr. Setia, who was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Gurugram at the time of heist has already been suspended.

As per the prosecution, one of the prime accused in the case, Suchender Jain Nawal, gave a bag containing 3 kg gold besides $1,35,000 to Mr. Setia to cover up the case. The police officer surrendered when the matter became public returning the kickbacks, but still kept $2,000 for the help already extended in covering up the matter.