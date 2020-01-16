National

Role of Davinder Singh in Parliament attack will be probed, says J&K DGP

Davinder Singh, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer arrested for ferrying terrorists in the Parliament and Pulwama attacks.

Davinder Singh, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer arrested for ferrying terrorists in the Parliament and Pulwama attacks.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Davinder Singh was part of the special anti-militancy squad Special Operations Group in 2002 and was named by Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General Police Dilbagh Singh has said that the security agencies would probe the role of arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh in the Parliament attack case.

“If during the investigation, anything regarding the (Parliamant) attack is established, it will be looked into too. His previous activities will be probed,” DGP Singh said in a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday.

Mr. Davinder Singh was part of the special anti-militancy squad Special Operations Group in 2002 and was named by Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, in a letter to his lawyer, and suggested that another attacker Mohammad was taken to Delhi on the directions of the police officer.

On the suspicion of involvement of any other police official in supporting militants groups, the DGP said, “no one will be spared.”

The police has recommended termination of services of Mr. Davinder Singh, who was arrested on Saturday in south Kashmir when he was ferrying three militants, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Baby, in a car outside the Kashmir valley.

All awards have been withdraw from the police officer. The police have already seized “incriminating material” in raids on the house located next to the Army’s 15 corps headquarters at Srinagar’s Badamibagh area. The DGP said the J&K police had suggested a probe by the NIA “which may be able to unearth wider things.”

