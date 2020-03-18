National

Roche Diagnostics is India’s first private firm to get COVID-19 test approval

Swiss firm Roche Diagnostics India has received the license for conducting coronavirus tests after approval from drug regulator DCGI, making it the first private firm to get such permission after the government decided to allow accredited private labs to test for COVID-19.

According to a senior official, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is now assessing giving license to another private diagnostic firm, Biomerieux, which has also sought approval to conduct tests for coronavirus.

The official said two Indian diagnostic companies — Trivitron Healthcare and Mylab Discovery Solution — have also sought approval from the DCGI for the coronavirus testing kits developed by them.

The Union health ministry had on Tuesday issued guidelines for private sector laboratories intending to initiate COVID-19 testing while appealing them to conduct the tests free of cost.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 4:46:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/roche-diagnostics-is-indias-first-private-firm-to-get-covid-19-test-approval/article31098827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY