Roads turn rough in the shadow of a crescent moon

Just off the Delhi-Haridwar highway in Uttar Pradesh lies Raipur Nagli village, where the homes are half-built and open drains flow beside them. In a room the size of an office cubicle, 12 men have gathered to mourn the death of 23-year-old Mohit Kumar. The women are in another room, mourning. In the corridor between, Mohit’s A4-sized photograph bears offerings of rice and curd. The mustard oil-filled diya does not deter flies from swarming around.

“We have faced three tragic deaths in the family now, all on the highway. My nephew, my mother, and now him,” says Vakeel Kumar, Mohit’s brother. Another brother, squatting on the ground, wails. Vakeel says the Muzaffarnagar police — under whose jurisdiction Raipur Nangli falls — asked his sister, who is unlettered, to sign an affidavit, but they had no idea what it said.

Mohit, an e-rickshaw driver, was healthy until he was allegedly thrashed by a group of kanwariyas on their yearly religious pilgrimage last week, when his family says his low-powered vehicle brushed past them as they walked on the highway. He succumbed to his injuries on July 28 after spending five days in hospital.

The police have not lodged an FIR, and have instead issued a press statement saying that Mohit met with an accident as he was inebriated and suffered a leg injury. “The kanwariyas and the public only gathered at the spot after the incident and Mohit was suffering from other ailments and died during treatment. The family gave us all this in writing, in an affidavit,” the statement said.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Shiva, who carry water ranging from a litre to whatever is humanly possible from the Ganga to their hometowns across north India. Their journey, made barefoot, can last anywhere up to 10 days. While the peak time lasts the couple of weeks leading up to Shivaratri, this year on August 2, the season extends through the Hindu month of Shravan, which is dedicated to Shiva.

“The kanwariyas were intoxicated, not Mohit,” says Vakeel, who was himself undertaking the journey with his wife and one daughter; he returned when his brother was hospitalised. The men in the room with a single cot and two upholstered brown seats lament that the poor often have few choices, so they simply took the body back from the Muzaffarnagar police and cremated Mohit. They talk about how the yatra is changing in character, and becoming a place where young men go to participate in rabble-rousing behaviour supported by the government.

State support

The Muzaffarnagar police, with 21 thanas under it, was the first to issue a controversial order in July this year. It stated that all eateries located on the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their proprietors and those working there outside their shops. The U.P. government soon extended this across the State, while the Uttarakhand government said a similar decision had been taken there on July 12, since Haridwar was where several devotees begin their yatra from.

The move sparked outrage from the public, which was horrified at the implicit targeting of Muslims, and the Supreme Court stayed the U.P. and Uttarakhand orders on July 26. Both States have Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments.

Mohd Parvez, 46, from Meerut, was allegedly thrashed by the kanwariyas on July 26. An FIR was lodged this time, but no arrest has been made. Parvez, who is still recovering from wounds, says, “They just saw my skull cap and started beating me.” Another Muslim family too faced the ire of the devotees, who vandalised their car on the expressway for allegedly breaking a kanwar, the vessel in which Ganga water is carried. These, incidentally, are traditionally made by people from the Muslim community.

There have been reports of kanwariyas thrashing a petrol pump-owner in Muzaffarnagar who asked them not to smoke on the premises. They also allegedly vandalised an e-rickshaw in Roorkee. Newspaper reports tell of at least 12 incidents of them subverting the law.

The U.P. government in 2018, a year after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power, had proposed a 111-km long kanwaryatra route spanning Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarabad, for which the State may cut some 33,000 fully grown trees.

A part of the religiosity of the yatra is linked to the idea of purity which stems from not handling or consuming meat or eggs. An extension of this, articulated through the police ruling, is a negative association with those who do consume those products during the ritualistic period. The kanwariyas had vandalised a dhaba this year allegedly after its owner did not disclose to them that it also sold non-vegetarian food.

Sea of saffron

Lining the roads are shops selling t-shirts with Shiva symbols and two flags side by side — one of the Indian tricolour, and the other of saffron bearing Hanuman’s likeness, reinforcing the link between nationalism and religion. Hindus believe the monkey god who saved Sita, Rama’s wife, from the demon-king Ravana, is an incarnation of Shiva, the god of destruction.

The days are hot, often exceeding 30 degrees Celsius with a humidity level between 80% to 90%. Some men walk bare-chested, carrying plastic cans or steel utensils of water, each decorated most elaborately with stuffed toys, plastic flowers, garlands, and colourful handkerchiefs. Many kanwariyas wear black shorts and the saffron T-shirts bought from the roadside shops. The devotees journey for myriad reasons — out of habit, to pray for a boy child, or to thank God for one.

Deepu Sonkar, a kanwariya from Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi locality, carefully adjusts the Shiva-Parvati picture on his kanwar. “I am carrying 58 litres of water on my shoulders,” he says. It his 26th year of making the trip from Haridwar to Delhi, where he does what is unmentionable in this setting: he sells meat. He cannot say the word here, because it may upset the ‘purity’ of the area. He stands on the banks of the Gang Nahar, built by a British engineer. Here, people take a ritualistic holy bath at what they call Chhota Haridwar.

Most kanwariyas rest, either on the roadside or in one of the camps that crop up every couple of kilometres, some run by the government, others by private entities. Some walk in the daytime, mostly to U.P., Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. At the Sivay toll plaza, they laze atop the booth. The government has suspended traffic in phases on the road between Delhi and Meerut. Schools have been shut for a week.

On the highway, there are posters of various BJP leaders at regular intervals, but also of Samajwadi Party MLAs in places. At one spot, both boards are within a 50 metres of each other. Yogi Adityanath, the monk-turned-Chief Minister, has deployed bureaucrats and police officers in U.P. to shower flower petals on the kanwariyas in Meerut. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has not only done the same in Haridwar, but has also washed the feet of several kanwariyas in the city on July 30, calling it an “important Hindu tradition”.

Vinay Kumar Pandey, who teaches Hindu scriptures at Banaras Hindu University, says, “There is no mention of the Kanwar Yatra in the Vedas or Puranas, even in the Shiva Purana.” He says the yatra has gained momentum only over the past couple of decades.

Highway to heaven

Small dhabas, most safely named after Shiva, have been forced to accommodate the kanwariyas. Food plazas and larger eateries have decided to remain shut voluntarily — some with a cloth across their façades, similar to how mosques and liquor vendors on the highway have shrouded themselves.

Abhinav Chaudhary, who owns the Namaste Midway highway halt in Mansoorpur, Muzaffarnagar district, says he incurs a loss that runs into several lakhs during the yatra. “It is not that we disrespect the kanwariyas, but it’s impossible to control them inside any closed area where other customers are also sitting. It leaves us with no choice but to shut the hotel shut for those days of the yatra when the number of pilgrims is very high,” he says, adding that he uses this pause in business to carry out annual maintenance of the property.

Mohd Kashif, who owns Kashif Confectionery on the highway, has also kept his shop closed since the yatra began on July 22. His family of six is now struggling with the monthly rent of ₹22,000; they have no other source of income. “I am trying to arrange for the money,” says Kashif.

At dusk, the mood changes. Camps are filled with the smell of incense, and sometimes of cannabis. On the road, floats of various sizes begin a parade, including mobile DJ stages so large they can seat 30 people. Although there is a rule which says playing music above 75 decibels is an offence that can incur a fine up to ₹5 lakh, the police stand by as the stages belt out deafening tunes.

Shivam Gujjar, who runs Kasana DJ in Meerut, says that the loud music helps the tired kanwariyas to pick up their pace. “Loud music energises you, it’s important,” says Shivam, who is a BJP member and claims to have sponsored the trolley. One this size could cost about ₹1 lakh for a day.

“Dharti dhans rahi hai (The earth is sinking),” says Indira, 65, from Faridabad, who is on her 20th yatra, and clutches her chest each time the beat is too loud for her to handle. “These days, it’s all about misusing the freedom given by families and the authority given by the State,” she says. She is running a fever, and at Gang Nahar, she has been given medicines at the camp set up by the government.

People snack on bananas before they begin to walk. Above the din, sisters-in-law Payal, 21, and Sheetal, 20, who are undertaking the yatra with their husbands, say the men are “good” because neither one of them drinks or smokes. “We stayed in camps for three days where we were the only women. The kanwariyas are decent people and are being unnecessarily being torn down,” Sheetal says as the music booms.

In this carnival-like atmosphere, the floats are fantastic: a Shiva with water spouting out of his hair, another of Shiva, Parvati and their children, and another that spits out wildly colourful confetti. Closer to Ghaziabad, people leave their homes to watch the procession go by.

In the midst of about 1,000 people spread across a roadside camp and the road, some dancing, some getting ready to walk, some heading into the facility, an elderly man with a white skull cap wheels his bicycle through. He compresses his body to avoid touching anyone. He is nervous about speaking, indicating that he will halt at the end of the line of floats. There is seemingly no end to them though, down this road, from Delhi, through Ghaziabad, to Meerut and Haridwar. Above, a metro train whizzes silently by.