Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most-delayed project

PTI New Delhi
October 30, 2022 12:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 262, followed by railways at 115 and the petroleum sector at 89, showed a government report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the road transport and highways sector, 262 out of 835 projects are delayed. In railways, out of 173 projects, 115 are delayed, while for petroleum, 89 out of 140 projects are delayed, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for September 2022.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing ₹150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.

The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most-delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months.

The second-most delayed project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project which is delayed by 247 months. The third-most delayed project is Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line, which is delayed by 228 months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

About the road transport and highways sector, the report stated that the total original cost of implementation of 835 projects when sanctioned, was ₹4,94,300.45 crore. This was subsequently anticipated at ₹5,26,481.88 crore, implying a cost overrun of 6.5%.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 is ₹3,21,980.33 crore, which is 61.2% of the anticipated cost of the projects.

About railways, it said the total original cost of implementation of 173 projects when sanctioned, was of the order of ₹3,72,761.45 crore, which later increased to ₹6,23,008.98 crore, implying a cost overrun of 67.1%.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 is ₹3,50,349.9 crore, which is 56.2% of the anticipated cost of the projects.

In the petroleum sector, it said the total original cost of implementation of 140 projects when sanctioned, was of the order of ₹3,64,330.55 crore, which rose to ₹3,84,102.18 crore, showing a cost overrun of 5.4%.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 is ₹1,38,460.78 crore, which is 36% of the anticipated cost of the projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
transport
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app