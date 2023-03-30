Road to Opposition unity begins with electoral understanding at State-level, says CPI’s D. Raja

March 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The road to Opposition unity begins with electoral understanding at the State-level and every political party, whether national or regional has to be realistic if an alliance has to be arrived at, General Secretary Communist Party of India, D. Raja told The Hindu on Thursday.

There is an urgent need, he said, for all “secular democratic” parties to come together, to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has pushed the country into an “all encompassing crisis” that impacts economic, cultural and social sphere. The situation is further aggravated by the uneven political field created by electoral bonds that have enabled the BJP to amass unaccounted funds and indiscriminate use of the Central agencies, he added.

“Whatever step we take, has to be taken keeping in mind these circumstances. The concrete electoral strategies will have to be worked out at the State level, taking into consideration the balance of forces. All political parties— whether national or regional must be realistic and be accommodative towards the other. This alone will decide the future course,” Mr. Raja stated, citing the successful electoral alliances in Tamil Nadu and Bihar as examples to support his argument.

On alliance with Congress in Tripura

When pointed out that such an alliance did not work in Tripura where the Left and the Congress together could not defeat the BJP, he claimed, that together, they made a good start. “The Left and the Congress alliance could not have managed to win the elections, due to specific local factors there including the division of vote by Pradyot Debbarama’s Tripura Motha and the manipulations by the BJP. But Tripura has shown the way on how the Opposition together can stand up against the BJP,” he noted.

He expressed concerned about the Left’s shrinking presence in Parliament and said that the only solution to counter this is for the Left to learn to work within coalitions. “The Left should learn the art of working in a coalition without undermining its independent character. All said and done, the Left is the lone force that will never compromise with the BJP,” he added.