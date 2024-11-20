Road-safety measures: Union Government set to introduce new rules for traffic radar equipment verification

The Union Government is set to implement new regulations requiring mandatory verification and stamping of traffic radar equipment, aimed at improving road safety and enforcement accuracy across the country.

The Legal Metrology Division of the Consumer Affairs Ministry has finalised the draft rules following extensive consultations with stakeholders, including the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology, Regional Reference Laboratories, manufacturers, and vehicle certification organisations.

"The suggestions received during various consultations are examined carefully and the rules will be notified shortly," the Ministry said in a statement.

The new rules, which fall under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, will apply for "microwave Doppler radar equipment" widely utilised for measuring vehicle speeds on roads.

The new framework requires all speed measurement devices to undergo verification and receive official stamps before deployment. This process aims to guarantee precise readings for speed and distance measurements, crucial for traffic law enforcement.

The regulations come as the government seeks to improve the road safety records. Accurate speed detection is seen as critical for identifying violations and deterring dangerous driving behaviour.