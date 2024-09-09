On the challenges to road safety in India | Explained

The story so far: The “India Status Report on Road Safety 2024,” prepared by the TRIP Centre at IIT Delhi, not only highlights India’s slow progress toward meeting international goals of reducing road accident fatalities, but also emphasises the organic connection between road construction, mobility, and the need for a differentiated approach to mitigate road accidents.

What does the report state?

This report analyses road safety in India, using data from First Information Reports (FIRs) from six States and audits of State compliance with Supreme Court directives on road safety governance. It exposes disparities in road traffic death rates across States, emphasising the vulnerability of motorcyclists and the high rate of fatal crashes involving trucks. Road traffic injuries remain a major public health challenge in India, with little progress in reducing fatalities, despite advancements in other sectors. Most Indian States are unlikely to meet the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety goal to halve traffic deaths by 2030.

In 2021, road traffic injuries were the 13th leading cause of death in India and the 12th leading cause of health loss (measured in Disability-Adjusted Life Years, or DALYs). In six States (Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh), road traffic injuries ranked among the top 10 causes of health loss.

Why is crash surveillance necessary?

India’s national road safety data systems are insufficient for guiding public policy. Currently, there is no national crash-level database. Road safety statistics at both State and national levels are compiled from individual police station records, which are aggregated at district, State, and national levels before being published. These tables allow only the most basic analyses, preventing effective intervention or program evaluation. Furthermore, comparisons with other datasets, such as the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study and Sample Registration System (SRS), suggest that these tables often contain inaccurate information on key variables like the victim’s mode of transport — data crucial for road safety management.

In the absence of a crash surveillance system, the report had to rely on FIRs from six States and State road safety governance audit reports.

How are States faring in road safety?

Road safety varies significantly across India, with per capita death rates differing more than threefold between States. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh recorded the highest death rates, at 21.9, 19.2, and 17.6 per 1,00,000 people, respectively. In contrast, West Bengal and Bihar had the lowest rates, at 5.9 per 1,00,000 in 2021. Six states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — account for nearly half of all traffic fatalities in India.

The report also reveals that pedestrians, cyclists, and motorised two-wheeler riders are the most common victims of road accidents, while trucks are responsible for the highest proportion of impacting vehicles. It also notes that in only seven States do more than 50% of motorised two-wheeler riders wear helmets, despite the fact that this simple safety measure could significantly reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

Only eight States have audited more than half of their National Highway lengths, and very few States have done the same for their State Highways. Basic traffic safety measures, including traffic calming, markings, and signage, are still lacking in most States. Helmet usage in rural areas is particularly low, and trauma care facilities are inadequate. Tailored strategies are essential to address the unique road safety challenges faced by different States.

How does India fare globally?

The report presents a sobering comparison between India and developed countries like Sweden and other Scandinavian nations, which have excelled in road safety governance. In 1990, an Indian was 40% more likely to die in a road accident than someone in these countries. By 2021, this figure had soared to 600%, indicating a sharp rise in road fatalities. The report questions whether better-equipped vehicles with more advanced safety features are the solution, given that two-wheeler riders, cyclists, and motorcyclists represent the majority of road fatalities.

What is the way forward?

Central and State governments need to prioritise the scale-up of road safety interventions. A national database for fatal crashes should be established. Public access to this system will improve understanding of specific risks to road users and the effectiveness of various interventions implemented in the States.

Geetam Tiwari is Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. Tikender Panwar is former Deputy Mayor, Shimla, and Member, Kerala Urban Commission.

