Road ahead for Congress more challenging than ever before: Sonia Gandhi

April 05, 2022 11:58 IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi called for unity among the party members, and charged at BJP while addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party

Noting that the recent Assembly election results have been shocking, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said revival of the Congress is essential for democracy as the Union Government regularly resorts to "division and polarisation".

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting took place in the Central Hall of the Parliament and all Congress members from both the Houses, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh participated in it.

"I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The CWC has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organisation. Many are pertinent and I am working on them. Holding a Shivir is also very necessary," she said.

"That is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard. They will contribute to put forward a clear roadmap on the urgent steps to be taken by our party on how best to meet the challenges we are confronted with. The road ahead is more challenging than ever before."

"Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone. It is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well," she added.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi Government, Ms. Gandhi said, a divisive and polarising agenda has become a regular feature of the ruling established and contemporary history is being distorted to further fuel this agenda. "It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice. We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries," she said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for repeatedly criticising non-alignment principle, Ms. Gandhi said in the times of Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Government has rediscovered it "even though it may not be acknowledged as such." She also said the Congress-led UPA Government's MGNREGA and Food Security Act turned out to be saviours for crores of our people in the last two years.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the Government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas.