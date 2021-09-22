R.N. Ravi resigns as Naga interlocutor

R.N. Ravi, who has taken charge as Tamil Nadu Governor, on Wednesday resigned from his position as interlocutor in Naga peace talks and his resignation has been accepted by the Home Ministry.

“Shri R.N. Ravi's resignation as interlocutor for the Naga peace process, submitted by him today has been accepted with immediate effect by Government of India,” the Ministry tweeted.

Mr. Ravi, a 1976 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, retired as Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, in 2012. He was appointed as chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) in September 2014 and subsequently made the interlocutor in the Naga peace talks. In 2019, he was appointed as Nagaland Governor to further facilitate the talks.

Agreement with NSCN-IM

Mr. Ravi signed a framework agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-(Isak Muivah), the largest Naga group, on behalf of the Centre on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Naga talks hit a rough weather since early 2020, as the NSCN-IM refused to hold any dialogue with Mr. Ravi. Following this, Home Minister Amit Shah deputed a team of Intelligence Bureau officials to continue the discussions with the NSCN-IM.

Currently, former Intelligence Bureau special director A.K. Mishra, who was appointed as an adviser in the Ministry last year, is holding talks with the NSCN-IM. He is likely to succeed Mr. Ravi as interlocutor.

The NSCN-IM has been demanding a separate constitution and flag for the Nagas and the assimilation of all Naga inhabited areas in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The talks with the Centre have continued for more than 23 years.

On Monday, Mr. Mishra resumed talks with the NSCN-IM leadership in Dimapur. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also met NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah on Tuesday.