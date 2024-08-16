Father of Agni missile R.N. Agarwal’s funeral to be held in Hyderabad with police honours

Telangana Government issued orders directing officials to accord funeral with police honours to Ram Narain Agarwal, who is regarded as the father of Agni Missile in the country, with State honours. He passed away on Thursday (August 15, 2024)

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari. His funeral would be held at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

Dr. Agarwal worked with late President A.P.J Abdul Kalam, ‘Missile Man’, when the government launched Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme in the year 1983. He was the founding director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in the city.

In recognition of his distinguished services, the Centre conferred Agarwal with Padma Shri in the year 1990 and Padma Bhushan in 2000. After retiring from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a Distinguished Scientist, he settled in Hyderabad.