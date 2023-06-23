RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav asks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married 

June 23, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on June 23 asked India’s most eligible bachelor Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married as soon as possible. Mr. Yadav said this during the mega show of opposition unity which was held at 1, Anne Marg, the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Yadav said this after the Opposition meeting got over and the press briefing was underway.

Praising the 53-year-old former Congress president for his Bharat Jodo Yatra , Mr. Yadav said that he has done a very good job by walking across the country. He also praised the way he raised the issue of the Adani group row in parliament. Mr. Kumar stopped Mr. Yadav and reminded him that during Yatra only, Mr. Gandhi has increased his beard.

Being the last speaker, the former Chief Minister of Bihar pointed out that Mr. Gandhi did not shave his beard during his Yatra but now time has come to trim it. He also said that even Mr. Kumar wants him to keep a small beard.

“Don’t increase your beard now. I really don’t know why Narendra Modi never shaves his beard ,” Mr. Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav who is very close to Gandhi family said that Mr. Gandhi did not pay attention to his advice of getting married.

“You should have got married but it’s not too late to get married. Get married and we will be attending your marriage as Barati (groom side). Get married, obey my advice,” Mr. Yadav said.

While laughing, Mr. Gandhi said, “Ho Jayega (It will be done). Now you have said, it will surely be done.”

Mr. Yadav reiterated to get married and asked him to assure.

“Your mother always used to tell me that you don’t listen to her and asked me to convince,”Mr. Yadav said.

In the month of January, Mr. Gandhi had given an interview to Kamiya Jani of Curly Tales in which he had said that when the right girl comes along, he will get married. He had also said that there was no checklist and the girl should be a loving person and intelligent.

However, for the first time Mr. Yadav made a personal comment on Mr. Gandhi that too in the presence of leaders from across the country.

