ADVERTISEMENT

RJD MP Manoj Jha says DU cancelled his lecture planned for Sept 4

August 30, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Jha received an e-mail from Delhi University on August 30 informing that the lecture has been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”

PTI

Delhi University has cancelled RJD MP Manoj Jha’s lecture citing “unavoidable circumstances”. File | Photo Credit: ANI

RJD MP Manoj Jha on August 30 alleged his lecture planned on September 4 has been cancelled by the Delhi University, and demanded a probe.

Mr. Jha, a DU professor, said he was invited by the university's Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education, to deliver a lecture on "Political Social Work: New Opportunity for Practice". The invite was extended on August 18.

But Mr. Jha received an e-mail from the varsity on August 30 informing him that his lecture has been cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is my university. I teach here. I have studied here and I am teaching here. I can speak in Parliament, on the street, write in newspapers. But I cannot address teachers of my university. What is the fear?" Mr. Jha said.

"I demand to the government that this move of the Centre for Professional Development for Higher Education (CPDHE) be investigated. What's the reason that I can't give the lecture? Don't I have the right?" he questioned.

Mr. Jha, who is known for his strong speeches in Rajya Sabha, said he will write to the Prime Minister and the Education Minister in this regard.

No response was available from Delhi University on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US