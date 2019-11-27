National

RJD MLA comes to Bihar Assembly wearing garland of onions

RJD MLA Shiv Chandra Ram, wearing a garland of onions, raises slogans against the government for failing to control soaring prices of onions, during the ongoing Winter Session of Bihar Assembly in Patna.

RJD MLA Shiv Chandra Ram, wearing a garland of onions, raises slogans against the government for failing to control soaring prices of onions, during the ongoing Winter Session of Bihar Assembly in Patna.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

MLA Shiv Chandra Ram attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government for his “empty promises” of setting up stalls where the vegetable would be available for a price as low as ₹35 per kg

An MLA of the Opposition RJD in Bihar turned up at the Assembly wearing a garland of onions on Wednesday, in an obvious gesture aimed at highlighting the spiralling prices of the vegetable.

Shutterbugs present at the sprawling Vidhan Sabha premises furiously clicked away, as Raja Pakar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram arrived with onion bulbs adorning his neck.

“The growing prices will deprive the people of their staple food. Onions, which used to come for less than ₹50 a kilo, are now coming at no less than ₹80 per kilo. In fact, I had to purchase these (pointing towards his midriff) for ₹100 per kg,” Mr. Ram claimed.

He also attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government in the State for his “empty promises” of setting up stalls where the staple vegetable would be available for a price as low as ₹35 per kg.

“I am yet to see any such stall. I am going inside the House wearing this ‘mala’ (garland) as I want the honourable Chief Minister to behold this sight. I hope that it would compel him to take some serious action. It is my demand that the government provide onions to the poor for ₹10 per kg,” Mr. Ram told reporters before walking inside the premises.

It was not clear as to whether the legislator got an opportunity to present himself, as desired, before the Chief Minister who had not arrived in the House during the pre-lunch session.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Patna
Bihar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 2:34:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rjd-mla-comes-to-bihar-assembly-wearing-garland-of-onions/article30096073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY