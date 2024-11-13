ADVERTISEMENT

Rival Zomato's CEO congratulates Swiggy on stock market listing

Updated - November 13, 2024 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Swiggy got listed at ₹420, a jump of nearly 8% from the issue price on the NSE

PTI

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato. File

In a kind gesture, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) congratulated rival Swiggy on its stock market debut, whose shares got listed at a premium of nearly 8% on the NSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Congratulations @swiggy! Couldn't have asked for a better company to serve India with..," Mr. Goyal said in a post on X, tagging another post by Zomato which said, "You and I... In this beautiful world @Swiggy".

Swiggy got listed at ₹420, a jump of nearly 8% from the issue price on the NSE. The ₹11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy was fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday, ending with 3.59 times subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking its stock market debut, Swiggy rolled out an ad film encapsulating the brand's ethos and the decade-long journey that led to the milestone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a tribute to the backbone of Swiggy's operations, two of the company's delivery partners, Jigar Khan and Namrata Vora, were invited to join Swiggy's Co-Founders and Management Team on stage at the National Stock Exchange.

"Together, they rang the ceremonial bell, symbolising the collective effort of Swiggy's delivery network and honouring their vital role in the company's success. This gesture reinforced Swiggy's commitment to celebrating the hard work and contributions of its delivery heroes, who are at the heart of the brand's journey from a startup to a publicly listed company," Swiggy said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO was priced in the range of ₹371-390 a share.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US