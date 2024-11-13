 />
Rival Zomato's CEO congratulates Swiggy on stock market listing

Swiggy got listed at ₹420, a jump of nearly 8% from the issue price on the NSE

Published - November 13, 2024 03:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato. File

In a kind gesture, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) congratulated rival Swiggy on its stock market debut, whose shares got listed at a premium of nearly 8% on the NSE.

"Congratulations @swiggy! Couldn't have asked for a better company to serve India with..," Mr. Goyal said in a post on X, tagging another post by Zomato which said, "You and I... In this beautiful world @Swiggy".

Swiggy got listed at ₹420, a jump of nearly 8% from the issue price on the NSE. The ₹11,327-crore initial public offer of Swiggy was fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday, ending with 3.59 times subscription.

Marking its stock market debut, Swiggy rolled out an ad film encapsulating the brand's ethos and the decade-long journey that led to the milestone.

In a tribute to the backbone of Swiggy's operations, two of the company's delivery partners, Jigar Khan and Namrata Vora, were invited to join Swiggy's Co-Founders and Management Team on stage at the National Stock Exchange.

"Together, they rang the ceremonial bell, symbolising the collective effort of Swiggy's delivery network and honouring their vital role in the company's success. This gesture reinforced Swiggy's commitment to celebrating the hard work and contributions of its delivery heroes, who are at the heart of the brand's journey from a startup to a publicly listed company," Swiggy said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based company's IPO was priced in the range of ₹371-390 a share.

