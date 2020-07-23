NationalAHMEDABAD 23 July 2020 13:59 IST
Comments
Riva Ganguly Das appointed next Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry
Updated: 23 July 2020 13:59 IST
She is presently High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh
The Modi administration on Thursday announced the appointment of Riva Ganguly Das as the next Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
She will replace Vijay Singh Thakur, who is due for superannuation on September 30.
Ms. Das, a 1986-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. She will take over as Secretary (East) from October.
More In Other States National
Read more...