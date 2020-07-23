National

Riva Ganguly Das appointed next Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry

Riva Ganguly Das. File photo
Mahesh Langa AHMEDABAD 23 July 2020 13:59 IST
Updated: 23 July 2020 13:59 IST

She is presently High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh

The Modi administration on Thursday announced the appointment of Riva Ganguly Das as the next Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

She will replace Vijay Singh Thakur, who is due for superannuation on September 30.

Ms. Das, a 1986-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. She will take over as Secretary (East) from October.

