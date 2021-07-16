Rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of grave worry: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Chief Ministers of six States to reivew of the COVID-19 situation, via video conference in New Delhi on July 16, 2021. Twitter/@narendramodi

NEW DELHI

16 July 2021 15:01 IST

‘The States where cases are rising, we have to take proactive measures to prevent possibility of third wave,’ he says

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra was a cause of grave worry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while interacting with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Mr. Modi pointed out that in the last week ,80 per cent cases as well as 84 per cent COVID-19 deaths came from the States present in the meeting. He cautioned that similar trends were seen in January-February before the second wave.

“The States where cases are rising, we have to take proactive measures to prevent the possibility of a third wave,’’ he said.

He underlined experts’ view that if cases kept rising for a long time, chances of mutation of the coronavirus would also increase and dangers of new variants would also rise. “Therefore, we need to continue with the strategy of Test, Track, Treat and Teeka (vaccination) while putting special focus on micro-containment zones. Districts with large numbers should be focussed on,’’ he stated.

Terming vaccines a strategic tool for high infection areas, he stressed the effective use of vaccination.

The Prime Minister made special mention of need to protect children from being infected and make all possible arrangements in this regard.

COVID-19 response package

He highlighted the financial help that is being provided to enhance medical infrastructure like ICU beds and testing capacity. Referring to the recently approved ₹ 23000 emergency COVID-19 response package, he asked the States to use the funds to strengthen medical infrastructure. The States should fill the infrastructural gaps, specially in the rural areas, he noted. He also asked them to strengthen IT systems, control rooms and call centres so that citizens got access to resources and data in a transparent manner and patients were spared the hassle.

Out of the 332 PSA oxygen plants allocated to the States present at the meeting, 53 have been commissioned, he observed. He urged the Chief Ministers to expedite the completion of the plants.

The Prime Minister also noted with concern the rise in the number of cases in Europe, America and Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and many other countries. “This should alert us and the world,’’ he said.

COVID-19 was not over, he asserted and expressed deep concern over the pictures that were coming post lockdown from different parts of the country, where COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was not being followed.

Mr. Modi emphasised need to follow protocol and avoid crowding, as many States in the meeting have metropolitan cities with dense populations. He also called upon political parties, social organisations, and NGOs to spread awareness among people.