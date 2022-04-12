Rise above party politics to work for India at 100: Amit Shah 

Amit Shah speaks at the inauguration of ‘Amrit Samagam’, a two-day conference of state culture and tourism department ministers and officers under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 12, 2022 19:17 IST

He said no one knew who the Prime Minister would be in 25 years, but the country would remain

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said everyone should “rise above party politics” for the development of India from now till 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence.

Inaugurating a two-day conference of state culture and tourism department ministers and officers under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme here, Mr. Shah said no one knew who the Prime Minister would be in 25 years, but the country would remain. The government had termed the 25-year period from this year till 2047 “amrit kaal”, or a time to work towards an India at 100.

If children today learnt about the Freedom struggle, then they would be devoted to the development of India for their whole lives, he noted and emphasised the need for all villages to be associated with the programmes under AKAM, especially those involving the youth.

Programmes

In the coming days, programmes like “Har Ghar Jhanda” (a flag in every home), International Yoga Day and “Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar” (my village, my heritage) would ensure public participation.

Earlier in the event, Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said there was need for making a road map for the next 25 years, with the youth as the focus as they would be the leaders of India in 2047.