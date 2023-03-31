Rijiju keeps his attack on the Congress over Digvijaya Singh tweet, says ‘democracy’ was murdered during the Emergency

March 31, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Taking yet another dig at the Congress after its senior leader Digvijaya Singh had tweeted to thank Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said democracy was actually “murdered” during the 1975 Emergency but none went around seeking help from foreign powers.

“When Indian democracy was truly murdered in 1975 by the Congress Party, no one went around crying in foreign land to seek foreign power intervention. Indian people fought and restored democracy because democracy lives in the minds and souls of Indians,” tweeted Mr. Rijiju.

The Law Minister’s tweet comes a day after he accused former Congress president Rahul Gandhi of inviting foreign powers, in response to the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s tweet. Mr. Singh had thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry for taking note of “how democracy was being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

On Thursday, the Law Minister had tweeted, “Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can’t be influenced by foreign interference. India won’t tolerate ‘foreign influence’ anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

Meanwhile, independent member of the Rajya Sabha, Kapil Sibal, who quit the Congress last year, too criticised Mr. Singh for his tweet. “Digvijaya Singh: Thanked Berlin for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India”. My thought: We don’t need crutches to walk ahead. We don’t need endorsements from abroad. Our fight is our own and in that we are together,” tweeted Mr. Sibal.