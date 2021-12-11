Rijiju, Chidambaram spar over sedition law

War of words over scrapping law on sedition

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and former home minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday sparred on Twitter over Mr. Rijiju’s reply on the sedition law to the Lok Sabha.

In a series of tweets, the former Union minister targeted the Law Minister for saying on Friday that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has no proposal to scrap section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that deals with sedition laws.

“What he did not say was that MHA has proposals to book many innocent people under the sedition law!” the Congress leader tweeted.

Mr. Chidambaram also targeted the Law Minister for asserting the Supreme Court had not made any observation about the sedition law as being “a colonial” law.

“The Law Minister also said that there is no record of the Supreme Court making any observations on the sedition law. What he did not say was that he does not read newspapers reporting the proceedings of the SC,” Mr Chidambaram said.

Hitting back at Mr. Chidambaram, Mr. Rijiju questioned the Congress’ record and made a fine distinction between any oral observation by the Supreme Court and what was said in an order.

“How many thousand sedition cases were slapped on people by Congress Govt.? Law Minister may not read newspaper but Law Minister knows that media reports do not become part of official Depart records. Hon’ble SC is aware of how to make observations & how to pass formal orders!” Mr. Rijiju said in response to Mr. Chidambaram's tweet.

On Friday, responding to a question from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) member from Assam, Badruddin Ajmal, on whether the Supreme Court has recently termed the sedition law as colonial and that it is being misused and if the court has directed the Union Government to submit its response on the necessity and validity of this law, Mr. Rijiju had said, “No such observations have been found in any judgment or order delivered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India".