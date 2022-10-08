Rijiju attacks AAP on Buddhist conversion video

Takes to Twitter to condemn the Aam Aadmi Party even as sources claim Kejriwal is ‘displeased’ with the Minister involved

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his “perplexity” at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership’s “hatred” of Hindus and Hindutva after a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

In a series of tweets posted late on Friday night and on Saturday morning, Mr. Rijiju said, “I really don’t understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.”

Kejriwal ji why are you allowing such hatred?

Our gurus said, there's no difference between Hinduism & Buddhism with roots in the Culture of Ancient India.

Modi Ji made Buddhism core part of India's global approach, & accorded Official status to Buddha Jayanti for the 1st time! https://t.co/eqczOCkbe6pic.twitter.com/N9cj9bqNU5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 8, 2022

“I can understand about Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal...,” he added.

After the video of Mr. Gautam attending the event went viral, the BJP sought the Minister’s resignation, saying his comments highlight the hate the AAP has for Hindus.

Mr. Gautam responded by saying he was a “deeply religious person and would not even dream of insulting any deity through any action or word of mine”. He also accused the BJP of spreading rumours and propaganda.

There has been no official reaction either from the AAP or the Delhi government but sources in the party claimed that the Chief Minister was “extremely displeased” with Mr. Gautam.