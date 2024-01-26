Rights of people are being ‘eroded’ under the BJP govt., says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his Republic Day message

January 26, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution are slowly getting “eroded” and the Narendra Modi government is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth.

In a video message on the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Mr. Kharge said the Congress has resolved to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy, and justice. He said it was on this day that India broke the chains of feudalism and colonialism by becoming a Republic.

Mr. Kharge said the Constitution was based on the Indian civilisational values of justice, dignity, equality, and equal treatment to all and has been the foundation for social, economic, and political transformation of our country.

“The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself. The founding fathers of our Constitution, Pandit [Jawaharlal] Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad and other giants of the Constituent Assembly would not have imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges. Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded,” he alleged.

“We, the people of India who gave this Constitution to ourselves included Dalits, tribals, women, farmers, and labourers. Today, they are facing assault by the government which is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the Truth from citizens,” he added.

Mr. Kharge said 2024 is an important year for India as the country will decide whether it “will be able to save the values of the Constitution and democracy or go back to the age where all people are not equal”.

“The Congress party has resolved to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and nyay [justice]. The five pillars of nyay: Yuva nyay, Bhagidari nyay, Nari nyay, Kisan nyay, Shram nyay; will empower everyone and protect their rights,” he added.

