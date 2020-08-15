Rights body demands probe into death of infant after COVID-19 test

15 August 2020 01:10 IST

The Tripura Human Rights Organisation (THRO) demanded a thorough probe into the death of a three-day-old boy soon after undergoing COVID-19 test at GBP Hospital here. Parents of the deceased child alleged that he died after a health worker collected his swab sample on Thursday.

They claimed the child had no visible complication and he collapsed due to intense nose bleeding after the swab collection.

This was the latest in a series of complaints on negligence or faulty treatment in the State's main referral hospital, a part of which has been converted into COVID-19 treatment facility. Several complaints have also been made about the unhygienic atmosphere in the hospital.

It is alleged that the health officials and a section of doctors are not complying with the directives and advisories of the State government. Earlier in the week, the State constituted a three-member committee to look into complaints into of negligence resulting in deaths in the COVID-19 facility.

The THRO expressed regret that the situation has not improved despite repeated complaints and demanded a probe into the death of the baby. Some other groups also echoed the demand.