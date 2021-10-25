Right wing activists attack film production unit

Bhopal

25 October 2021 03:04 IST

Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol assaulted during shooting of web series Ashram -3 in Bhopal

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, allegedly faced an ink attack, and at least three members of his film unit were allegedly beaten when they were shooting for the upcoming web series Ashram 3 in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

Tension gripped Bhopal’s Old Jail when activists of the Bajrang Dal entered the premises where shooting for the web series was underway. The rightwing activists raised slogans against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, assaulted some members of the film crew and damaged vehicles of the production unit.

According to unconfirmed sources, the attack was led by Bajrang Dal office-bearer Sushil S.

Speaking to the media outside the jail after the incident, Mr. Sushil said, “Ink has been thrown on Prakash Jha, whose web series Ashram is hurting Hindu sentiments. We want Prakash Jha to change the name of the web series.”

The Old Bhopal Jail is located in Arera Hills, considered to be a highly secured area where the State secretariat, Assembly complex, District Court, Fire Brigade Station and BSNL Telephone Exchange are also located.

Videos of the incident on social media show members of the Bajrang Dal assaulting crew members and raining slogans against Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol. The Hindu has not been able to establish the veracity of the videos.

Following the incident police deployment at the Old Jail premises was increased and were monitoring the situation.

“Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal is personally monitoring the situation”, an official told The Hindu.

For the last few days, the shooting of the web series is underway in the city and the star cast of the series are camping in Bhopal for the shoot.

The police is yet to receive a complaint from Prakash Jha and his production team.