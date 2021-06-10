National

Right to life also for those without internet, provide walk-in vaccines for all: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 10 demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

The Opposition party has also been demanding that CoWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress has been critical of the government’s vaccination policy and its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country.


